California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,101,764 shares of company stock worth $9,841,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

RILY opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

