California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Desktop Metal worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.