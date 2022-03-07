California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of E.W. Scripps worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,291,000 after acquiring an additional 724,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 313,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 128.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 41.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 243,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 96.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.90 on Monday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.