California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,548 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlas by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

ATCO opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

