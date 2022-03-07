California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Nuvation Bio worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 46.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 82.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

NUVB stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

