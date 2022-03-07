California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 317,277 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in MultiPlan by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 299,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 287,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 108,939 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

