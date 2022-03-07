California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLC opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

