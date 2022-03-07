California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,960 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 522,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 89.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 241,457 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GCP opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.21 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

