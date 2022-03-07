Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:ELY traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,971. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

