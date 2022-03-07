Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $265.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.90 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

