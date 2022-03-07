Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $69.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

