Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

