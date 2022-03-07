Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQDI. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,642,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

BATS:LQDI opened at $29.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

