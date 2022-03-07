Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Shares of XOM opened at $84.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.