Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 15,749 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.81 and a 200 day moving average of $454.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.83 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

