Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,662 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. 542,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

