Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.07. 502,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,940. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.60%.

