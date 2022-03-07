Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 744,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,942. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

