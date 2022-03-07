Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $52.82 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 11.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 189,253 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 354,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,424,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.96 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

