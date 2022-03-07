Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,103. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.