Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,640. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.