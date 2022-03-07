Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,408,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 187,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $345.60 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.