Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$169.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

CM stock traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$158.37. 344,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,018. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$122.21 and a one year high of C$167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.7299992 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

