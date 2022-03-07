Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,092,000 after buying an additional 78,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,038,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $302.28 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.55 and a 200 day moving average of $334.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

