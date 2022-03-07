Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 259.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $279,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $272.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.