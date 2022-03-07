Canandaigua National Corp Has $4.13 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.72. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

