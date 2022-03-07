Canandaigua National Corp Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $187.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.