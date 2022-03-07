Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,613 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $126.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

