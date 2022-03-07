Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Down 5.3%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 99,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 93,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

