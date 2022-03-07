Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.43

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 3502106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cano Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

