Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.43

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 3502106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.
About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.