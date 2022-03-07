Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,332,154 shares of company stock worth $1,240,403. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

