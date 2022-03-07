Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 16,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 32,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$14.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93.
Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)
Read More
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.