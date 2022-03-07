Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 16,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 32,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$14.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

Get Canuc Resources alerts:

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.