Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,845 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $9.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.80. 4,876,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,477. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $121.21 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

