Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.08

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 84706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSFFF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

