Cardano (ADA) Tops One Day Volume of $900.95 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $27.32 billion and approximately $900.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00192262 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00022182 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00347355 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,182,105,422 coins and its circulating supply is 33,674,429,844 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

