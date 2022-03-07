Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $52.17. 5,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $496,442.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,699 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

