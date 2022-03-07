CareCloud (MTBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ MTBC opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.96. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.02.
In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
