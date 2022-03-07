CareCloud (MTBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.96. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

