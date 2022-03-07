CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 179,170 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $6.02.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61.
CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
