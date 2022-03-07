CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 179,170 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,194,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CareMax by 64.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 802,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 1,322.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 515,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.