Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/2/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 883.00 to 835.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00.

2/15/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00.

2/7/2022 – Carlsberg A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Carlsberg A/S was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2022 – Carlsberg A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

