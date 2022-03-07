Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.17

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 638106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 883.00 to 835.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $923.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

