Carol Walker Sells 1,536 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $76,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carol Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $51.77. 1,019,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

