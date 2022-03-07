Cartesi Hits Market Cap of $170.08 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $170.08 million and $27.65 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.59 or 0.06572363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,570.92 or 0.99702278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,633,028 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

