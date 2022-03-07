Cascades Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE CAS opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAS. Desjardins cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.13.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

