Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $106.25

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.25 and last traded at $109.80, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $601.17 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

