Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $37.31

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $35.65. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 3,334 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

