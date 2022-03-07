Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.