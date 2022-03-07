CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Sells $2,702,700.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CBRE traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.46. 3,060,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.61. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,873,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after buying an additional 340,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

