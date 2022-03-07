CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Tops $11,490.74

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $11,490.74 and $11.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008684 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

