CECO Environmental (CECE) to Release Earnings on Monday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $183.34 million, a P/E ratio of 102.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.