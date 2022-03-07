Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTTRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

